Harry Styles in Full Trailer for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Film

"Welcome to the Victory Project. We're all here because we believe in the mission." Very curious about this. Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for Don't Worry Darling, the highly anticipated new film directed by actress-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilder following her debut Booksmart a few years ago. This was recently teased at a CinemaCon event as being inspired by The Matrix, but it looks much more like The Stepford Wives. An unhappy housewife in the 1950s living in a utopian experimental desert community discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret. "An audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller," Don't Worry Darling is a powerhouse feature from director Olivia Wilde that boasts intoxicating performances from Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Along with: Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Oliva Wilde, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, Asif Ali, Kate Berlant, and KiKi Layne. "What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? What are you willing to sacrifice…? Are you willing to dismantle the system that is designed to serve you?" Yeah this looks fantastic.

Here's the main official trailer for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can rewatch the very short teaser for Wilde's Don't Worry Darling here, for the first look again.

"Everyone is acting like I'm crazy, and I'm not crazy." Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise? Don't Worry Darling is directed by the American actress / filmmaker Olivia Wilde, making her second feature film after directing Booksmart as her debut; she has also directed a few short films / commercials. The screenplay is written by Katie Silberman (screenwriter on Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic, Booksmart), Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. It's produced by Roy Lee, Katie Silberman, Olivia Wilde, and Miri Yoon. A Vertigo Entertainment and New Line production. WB's New Line Cinema will release Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling in theaters everywhere starting September 23rd, 2022 later this year. Follow @oliviawilde for even more updates on this. First impression? How does that look?