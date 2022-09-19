Haunting First Trailer for Serial Killer Horror Thriller 'Shot in the Dark'

"Do you feel like someone has been in the house?" ShineHouse has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Shot in the Dark, from director / actor Keene McRae making his feature directorial debut. This first premiered at a festival in the UK last year, and it played at the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival earlier this year. Lawton, Nevada’s once successful writer—now small town pariah—William Langston, fights for his life as the final victim of a serial killer. Over the course of one day, William is captured and tortured. The pain launches him into the past where he is forced to confront his unresolved trauma of 'love lost' and the actions that led him into this trap. The film stars Kristoffer McMillan, Christine Donlon, Kelley Mack, Keene McRae, Jacqueline Toboni, Austin Hébert, and Brandon Sklenar. Yeah it looks very creepy with a more distinct style than most serial killer horrors, though just as terrifying. Watch out, folks.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Keene McRae's Shot in the Dark, direct from YouTube:

Two years ago, William Langston made a mistake that would affect the course of his life. Now, with a killer loose in his hometown and his circle of friends falling away one at a time, William faces his greatest fears as well as his own mortality. Shot in the Dark is directed by American actor / filmmaker Keene McRae, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and cinema projects previously. The screenplay is written by Kristoffer McMillan, Keene McRae and Lane Aikin. Produced by Lane Aikin, Kristoffer McMillan, Emma Berdie Donson, Andrew Poole, and Stephanie Brait. This initially premiered at the Grimmfest International Festival of Fantastic Film last year. ShineHouse will release Shot in the Dark direct-to-VOD starting on October 4th, 2022 this fall. Visit the film's official website. Anyone interested?