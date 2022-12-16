Haunting on a Strange Island in Indie Horror Film 'Saving Grace' Trailer

"Do you scare easily?" Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Saving Grace, made by filmmakers Gareth Carr & David Sullivan as their first feature film. When Sarah becomes a remote carer to escape her violent city past, she discovers your demons can follow, turning tranquility into a terrifying nightmare. This hasn't been playing at any festivals, and seems like a quickly forgettable low key horror with all the usual tropes and expected scary scenes. Not the best trailer either. Saving Grace stars newcomer Kirsty McKenzie (seen in Guilt and Magic), along with Gary Boulter,, and Carole Sharkey-Water. This doesn't look like there is much here to take an interest in - unless you love indie horror films.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gareth Carr & David Sullivan's Saving Grace, from YouTube:

When Sarah (newcomer Kirsty McKenzie) takes a live-in caretaker job on a remote island to escape her dark, violent past, she discovers her demons have followed her there, turning her tranquil new life into a terrifying nightmare. Saving Grace is made by producers / filmmakers Gareth Carr & David Sullivan, both making their feature directorial debut with this indie film, after numerous other short films and projects previously. It's also produced and written by Gareth Carr & David Sullivan. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Saving Grace in select US theaters + on VOD for streaming starting on December 26th, 2022 before the end of this year. Is anyone interested?