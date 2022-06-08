HBO Trailer for 'Endangered' Doc About Journalism Under Threat

"We can never tell what threats are going to materialize on the ground." HBO has revealed the trailer for a documentary titled Endangered, which is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival later this week. The title is a spin on endangered species, about how journalists are endangered now with so many threats from fascists people all over the world. It's made by talented doc filmmakers Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady (Jesus Camp, 12th & Delaware, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You, One of Us) and opens later in June on HBO. An investigation of threats against journalists in the United States and internationally, from intimidation to physical violence, following four different journalists. "As newsrooms across the world face economic hardships and layoffs, conventional checks and balances against corrupt institutions of power are weakening; journalists are at the forefront of a dangerous culture war with the very right to free speech at the crux of it." As timely and as important as this is, I fear it won't offer ideas how to push back against this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady's doc Endangered, from YouTube:

Endangered chronicles a year in the life of four journalists living and working in democratic countries where freedom of the press has historically been considered a "given." Yet, as online misinformation proliferates and world leaders brazenly denigrate the press, distrust of traditional media is on the rise, and journalists are increasingly facing situations more typically encountered in war zones or autocratic states. Cutting back and forth between unfolding stories in Mexico City, São Paulo, Brazil and the United States, Endangered introduces us to Sáshenka, Patrícia, Oliver, & Carl, whose safety and professions are under threat as they cover political rallies, police brutality, BLM protests, and the global COVID-19 pandemic, while confronting slander, hostility and violence from their own governments. Endangered is co-directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady, both of the doc films The Boys of Baraka, Jesus Camp, 12th & Delaware, Detropia, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You, and One of Us previously. This film is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month. HBO will then debut Endangered streaming on HBO Max starting June 28th, 2022 this summer. Who's ready to learn more?