HBO's Short Documentary 'When We Were Bullies' Official Trailer

"Why didn't I say 'stop?'" HBO has revealed an official trailer for the documentary short film titled When We Were Bullies, a 30-minute short doc that originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year. The film is already nominated this year for Best Documentary Short at the Oscars - and might just win this weekend coming up. In When We Were Bullies, a coincidence leads filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt to track down his fifth-grade class and fifth-grade teacher to examine their memory of and complicity in a bullying incident 50 years ago. "In a playful yet poignant reflection, Rosenblatt begins to understand his complicity, his sense of shame and the shared nature of such incidents and their aftermath." A lot to process… There have been many docs recently on bullying and how to deal with it, I just hope they are making a difference.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jay Rosenblatt's doc When We Were Bullies, from YouTube:

When We Were Bullies begins with a mind boggling coincidence from 25 years ago, which ultimately leads filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt to track down his fifth grade class to see what they remember from a bullying incident that occurred 50 years ago. Weaving together a collage of archival material, found footage, stop-motion animation and interviews with classmates & a teacher from the time, the film is a highly personal look back at a Brooklyn schoolyard incident that had been obscured by the elusive nature of memory but resonated for decades. In a playful yet poignant reflection, Jay begins to understand his complicity, his sense of shame and the shared nature of such incidents and their aftermath. When We Were Bullies is directed by artist / filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt, of the film Drop and a few docs, plus tons of other short films and art projects previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival last year. HBO will debut this When We Were Bullies short film streaming on HBO Max starting March 30th, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested?