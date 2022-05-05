Heading to Minnesota in Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Paulie Go!' Trailer

"You're not going anywhere in this stolen van!" 1091 Pictures has revealed the trailer for an indie coming-of-age comedy titled Paulie Go!, arriving on VOD later this month to watch. The film is premiering at the upcoming 2022 Minneapolis–Saint Paul Film Festival, just before it opens. A young AI prodigy gets rejected from a world-renowned robotics lab and does what any rational teenager would do - steal a van and drive across the country to Northern Minnesota to track down the Professor who rejected him. Along the way he meets a girl named Avery, an expert angler who joins him on his journey up the rivers. The film stars Ethan Dizon as Paulie, who made his debut in the director's very first feature 4th Man Out. The cast also includes Madison Wolfe, Bernard White, David Theune, Corinne Chooey, and Tracie Thoms. This looks a bit too over-the-top kooky in a few scenes, but the rest of it is filled with charming geeky, indie film humor.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Nackman's Paulie Go!, direct from YouTube:

Paulie Go! follows Paulie (Ethan Dizon), an anti-social high school prodigy who steals his uncle's van to drive halfway across the country up to Northern Minnesota to track down and confront a Professor who rejected his robotics lab application. Along the way, Paulie meets fellow teen Avery (Madison Wolfe), an expert angler who is just as headstrong and fiercely independent as he is. David Theune plays Sheriff Anderson, Avery's father who invites Paulie to stay with them when he's arrested for stealing his uncle's van. Though Paulie doesn't think he needs friends, he definitely needs Sheriff Anderson to take him in, and he needs Avery and her boat in order to navigate the endless maze of waterways in Northern Minnesota to track down the Professor. Paulie Go! is directed by filmmaker Andrew Nackman, making his second feature after 4th Man Out previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is by Jake Greene, from a story by Jake Greene, David J. Lee, Andrew Nackman. This will premiere at the 2022 Minneapolis–Saint Paul Film Festival. 1091 Pictures then opens Paulie Go! direct-to-VOD starting on May 22nd, 2022 this month.