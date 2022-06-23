Helen Mirren Tells a War Story in 'White Bird: A Wonder Story' Trailer

"In dark times, small things remind us of our humanity." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for a movie titled White Bird: A Wonder Story, which is actually a sort-of sequel, more of a spin-off, from the Wonder movie a few years ago starring Jacob Tremblay & Julia Roberts. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, this one tells a harrowing WWII survival story. The film is about Julian as he meets his French grandmother, then going back in time as Grandmère tells her heartrending story: how she, a young Jewish girl, was hidden by a family in a Nazi-occupied French village during World War II; how the boy she and her classmates once shunned became her savior and best friend. From Marc Forster (director of Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin) White Bird, like Wonder before it, is an emotional story about the ways that even in the most harrowing circumstances, empathy for others can make every difference in the world. Starring Helen Mirren, Gillian Anderson, Bryce Gheisar, Ariella Glaser, and Orlando Schwerdt. This actually looks pretty good, a story about perseverance and bravery and kindness. Worth a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Marc Forster's White Bird: A Wonder Story, from YouTube:

For millions of readers and moviegoers, Wonder is the captivating, inspiring, and uplifting story of the power of kindness – how it can build bridges and change hearts. In White Bird: A Wonder Story, kindness has the power to save lives, as Julian Albans, the bully who left Beecher Prep, is visited by his Grandmère from Paris and is transformed by her remarkable story of compassion and courage. As a girl in Nazi-occupied France, the young Grandmère goes into hiding with the help of a schoolmate, a young man who risks everything to give her the chance to survive. Together, they find beauty and love in the secret world of their own creation. White Bird: A Wonder Story is directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Marc Forster, of Loungers, Everything Put Together, Monster's Ball, Finding Neverland, Stay, Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, Machine Gun Preacher, World War Z, and All I See Is You previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Bomback, adapted from R.J. Palacio's book of the same name. Lionsgate opens White Bird: A Wonder Story in theaters starting October 14th, 2022 this fall. Intrigued?