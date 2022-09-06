Henry Selick & Jordan Peele's Stop-Motion 'Wendell and Wild' Teaser

"Everyone's got demons. My demons have names…" Netflix has revealed the first official teaser trailer for Wendell and Wild, the new stop-motion animation project from the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick (director of Nightmare Before Christmas & Coraline) and Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out). This will be premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month, then launching on Netflix for viewing in October. The film tells the story of Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross), a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild (Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown. Wendell & Wild also features the voices of Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames. Netflix has been trying to do some creative marketing for this film, kicking things off with a boombox song playlist almost a year ago. But this is the first real footage we've seen since then! With the release coming up a few months, I'm excited to see more footage from this. Check out the latest below.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Henry Selick's film Wendell and Wild, from Netflix's YouTube:

Short synopsis out now: Two demon brothers face off against a nun and a pair of goth teens. YouTube description for this video: "Kat's playlist features Afro punk tracks by: Sate, Big Joanie, Nafets, Bad Brains, Death, and more. Enjoy and don't mind the occasional demonic possession of her Cyclops boombox." From the mad geniuses that brought us Coraline & Get Out… meet Wendell & Wild (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key + Jordan Peele), the hellishly funny personal demons of a teen named Kat. Wendell and Wild is directed by acclaimed American animation filmmaker Henry Selick, director of the films The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Monkeybone, and Coraline previously. The screenplay is co-written by Henry Selick & Jordan Peele. Produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, and Henry Selick. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month. Netflix will debut Selick's Wendell & Wild in select US theaters on October 21st, 2022, streaming on Netflix starting October 28th. Who's down?