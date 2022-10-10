Henry Selick & Jordan Peele's Stop-Motion 'Wendell & Wild' Full Trailer

"I don't do friends. Bad things happen to people I'm close to…" Who's ready for a stop-motion horror film this Halloween?? Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Wendell and Wild, a stop-motion animation project from the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick (director of Nightmare Before Christmas & Coraline) and Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out). After premiering at the Toronto Film Festival a few weeks ago, it will be streaming on Netflix at the end of the month. The film tells the story of Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross), a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild (Keegan-Michael Key & Jordan Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown. Wendell & Wild also features the voices of Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames. This is a very funky trailer! Editing is a bit wonky, with tons of different characters and footage of all kinds thrown in here. Packed with nuns, demons, murder, a dead priest, and a goat. I have to see this for the stop-motion anyway.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Henry Selick's film Wendell & Wild, from Netflix's YouTube:

Short synopsis out now: Two demon brothers face off against a nun and a pair of goth teens. YouTube description for this video: "Kat's playlist features Afro punk tracks by: Sate, Big Joanie, Nafets, Bad Brains, Death, and more. Enjoy and don't mind the occasional demonic possession of her Cyclops boombox." From the mad geniuses that brought us Coraline & Get Out… meet Wendell & Wild (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key + Jordan Peele), the hellishly funny personal demons of a teen named Kat. Wendell and Wild is directed by acclaimed American animation filmmaker Henry Selick, director of the films The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Monkeybone, and Coraline previously. The screenplay is co-written by Henry Selick & Jordan Peele. Produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, and Henry Selick. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month. Netflix will debut Selick's Wendell & Wild in select US theaters on October 21st, 2022, streaming on Netflix starting October 28th. Who's down?