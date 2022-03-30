Hidden Family Secrets & Lies Revealed in 'The Godfather Buck' Trailer

"I heard that you had… had something to talk to us about." Gravitas Ventures unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Godfather Buck, another film from filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill. It will be out to watch in April. This one sounds like it it's all about the big twists and reveals. Two brothers, who meet once a year at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear to hunt white-tailed deer for a week, uncover hidden family secrets and lies when their stepbrother drops by for an evening, changing their lives forever. The film stars Frederick Keeve (who also wrote the script and produced), with Kyle Lowder, Indar Smith and Julie Eagleton. This one looks especially melodramatic and overly campy, with some impressively over-the-top performances and a doozy of a score in this trailer. Doesn't look great but you also just must see this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas J. Churchill's The Godfather Buck, from YouTube:

Two brothers (Kyle Lowder & Frederick Keeve), who meet once a year at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear to hunt white-tailed deer for a week, uncover hidden family secrets and lies when their stepbrother drops by for an evening, changing their lives forever. The Godfather Buck is directed by American filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill, director of many other strange films including The Day of the Living Dead, Check Point, The Rack Pack, Nation's Fire, The Step Daddy, Amityville Harvest, The Business of Christmas, Big Freaking Rat, and Amityville Uprising previously. The screenplay is written by Frederick Keeve. It's also produced by Frederick Keeve and Thomas J. Churchill. Music by Timothy L. Osborne. Gravitas Ventures will debut The Godfather Buck in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 19th, 2022 this spring. Anyone?