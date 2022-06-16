Hilarious Full Trailer for Billy Eichner's 'Bros' Gay Romantic Comedy

"Let me tell you what's progressive now - being alone!" Ha ha. Universal has released the second official trailer for Bros, a hilarious and refreshing new romantic comedy from filmmaker Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, Neighbors) & comedian Billy Eichner, who also wrote the script. This fall, Universal proudly presents the very first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both busy… Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio movie, which is described as "a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness." The big cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Jim Rash, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Guillermo Díaz, Miss Lawrence, Harvey Fierstein, & Symone. It looks amazing! This has a bunch of good laugh out loud jokes, makes fun of everyone, and has a sweet side to it with Eichner and his boy. Going to be good.

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness. Bros is directed by acclaimed comedy filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, director of the Hollywood smash movies Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Storks previously. The screenplay is co-written by Nicholas Stoller and Billy Eichner. It's produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church. Universal will debut Stoller's Bros in theaters exclusively starting September 30th, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch?