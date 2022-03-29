Hong Kong Tsunami Survival Thriller 'The Calm Beyond' US Trailer

"It's not safe here. They'll find us." Sony Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for The Calm Beyond, a Hong Kong sci-fi thriller survival movie that is now out to watch in the US. This premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2020, and has quietly dropped in the US already, even though this is the first time we're posting this trailer. A young woman lives on, hidden in plain sight in a ruined Hong Kong building after a tsunami destroyed the city. A castaway on a concrete island. Her concealed existence is changed forever when a small child literally floats into her life. In an interview: "The idea for a film, The Calm Beyond, came to [director Joshua Wong] during an MRI scan. It's about surviving a storm and 'how you live after.'" Unfortunately the director passed away after finishing and premiering this in 2020. The film stars Kara Wang as Asha, with Sarinna Boggs and Terence Yin. This is a fairly short trailer, only running about 60 seconds, with one epic shot of flooded Hong Kong at the end. The rest of it almost feels like a zombie film, for better or worse.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Wong's The Calm Beyond, direct from YouTube:

After a world-destroying typhoon has completely flooded Hong Kong, a young woman lives hidden in silence inside the remains of an apartment building, concealed from anything else that may also have survived the storm. Her stillness, though, ends when a small child literally floats into her life, and changes everything. The Calm Beyond is directed by Australian-Hong Kong filmmaker Joshua Wong, making his feature directorial debut with this film after a few other short films. He tragically passed away in 2020 after finishing this film. The screenplay is written by Heather Gornall, from a story by Joshua Wong and Heather Gornall (read an interview). This initially premiered at the 2020 Adelaide Film Festival a few years back. Sony Pictures has already debuted Wong's The Calm Beyond on digital / VOD - it's available to watch now.