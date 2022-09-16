How Ballet Can Change Lives - 'Everybody Dance' Documentary Trailer

"All kids have the ability to be successful." Kandoo Films has debuted an official trailer for a documentary film titled Everybody Dance, which will be out to watch on VOD starting in October. This inspirational film showcases the power of dance and how it can inspire and change lives. It profiles a dance school and the teacher who runs a "Ballet For All Kids" course, focusing on teaching disabled children and allowing them to express themselves and build their confidence through ballet. This extremely touching film reveals the everyday lives of kids with different disabilities and how ballet has changed their lives. The film explores the lives of five kids, and their incredible dance teacher, as they prepare for an emotional end-of-year dance recital. This looks wonderful, the kind of feel-good story we need in this indifferent and harsh world right now. Even if it's not the best film ever, it'll still bring us all joy. Have a look below and watch at home soon.

