Hugh Jackman & Laura Dern in Florian Zeller's 'The Son' Teaser Trailer

"She wants to turn us against one another." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the first official trailer for the indie film The Son, the highly anticipated follow up to the Oscar-winning film The Father from French filmmaker Florian Zeller. He made this after all the acclaim with Anthony Hopkins, though it's not related to that film despite a similar title. A couple of years after his parents' divorce, 17-year-old Nicholas no longer feels he can stay with his mother. He moves in with his father Peter and new partner. Juggling work, his and Beth's new baby, and the offer of his dream job, Peter tries to care for Nicholas as he wishes his own father had cared for him. But by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto the Nicholas in the present. Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie, also with Anthony Hopkins. This looks wonderful so far, and with barely 60 secs of footage. Very much looking forward to watching this film and I expect audiences will be very much into it this fall.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Florian Zeller's The Son, direct from Jackman's Twitter:

A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. The Son centers on Peter, whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth is upended when his ex-wife Kate appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him while juggling work, his and Beth’s new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present. The Son is directed by award-winning French filmmaker Florian Zeller, his second feature film after making The Father previously, as well as writing / directing numerous other stage plays. The screenplay is written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, based on the original play by Florian Zeller. This is premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this month. Sony Classics opens Zeller's The Son in select US theaters starting on November 11th, 2022 this fall. First impression? Looking good?