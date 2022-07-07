TRAILERS

Hulu's Damning 'Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons' Doc Trailer

July 7, 2022
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Trailer

"It just makes you ask: who's telling the truth?" Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a docu series called Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, telling the story behind the brand that dominated the malls of America. Yet another of these frightening inside look documentaries that takes a peek behind the corporate curtain and shows how awful these places really are, despite a perfect façade and incredible brand image. This damning documentary investigates the true and provocative story of the Victoria's Secret brand and its longtime CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire Les Wexner (who is definitely not a genius). The underworld of high fashion, the billionaire class, and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein are all inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand in Hulu's Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. I just hope docs like this wake more people up to the realization they're being swindled and sold by marketing, and it's not good at all, because it continues to fund the worst people on this planet when then do despicable things.

Official trailer for Hulu's doc series Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, direct from YouTube:

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Poster

Investigated with journalistic rigor by director Matt Tyrnauer, this new docu series tells the searing & provocative story of the Victoria’s Secret brand and its longtime CEO – the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire Les Wexner. The underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and even Jeffrey Epstein are all revealed to be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand. Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons is a documentary series directed by award-winning journalist / filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer, of the doc films Valentino: The Last Emperor, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, Studio 54, and Where's My Roy Cohn? previously. Executive produced by Corey Reeser, Matt Tyrnauer, Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Elizabeth Rogers, and Jenny Ewig. Hulu will debut the Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons series streaming on Hulu starting July 14th, 2022 this summer.

