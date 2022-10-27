Huston, De Niro, Malkovich in Crime Thriller 'Savage Salvation' Trailer

"You think God approves of what you've been doing?" Good question. I bet he does. The Avenue unveiled an official trailer for a crime thriller titled Savage Salvation, another of these dime-a-dozen thrillers. And yet another story about the opioid crisis, because there can never be enough movies about this. A recovering oxy addict seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance's death. Jack Huston stars as Shelby John, who wants to get clean and start a family with his love Ruby Red. But when she ends up dead just before they begin their new life, he goes after all the drug dealers. "Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby picks off dealers and junkies one by one until he gets to the top." This also stars Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, Dale Dickey, and rapper Quavo. This is one hell of a trailer! Looks like an action-packed 90s film that somehow ended up in the 20s.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Randall Emmett's Savage Salvation, direct from YouTube:

Sheriff Church (Robert De Niro) and Detective Zeppelin strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents' only two interests are the church or oxycodone. Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red want a fresh start. They decide to start a family and get clean, with the support of Peter, Ruby’s brother-in-law (John Malkovich). However, Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead on their porch before she could fulfill her final wish: to be baptized in the river and washed away from her past sins. Filled with fiery rage, Shelby embarks on a vengeful killing spree to right all the wrong done to Ruby by every link in the drug dealing chain. Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby picks off dealers and junkies one by one until he gets to the top. The Sheriff must race against the clock to put an end to his vigilante justice before his fight with the crime lord Coyote (Quavo) turns the entire town into a bloodbath.

Savage Salvation is directed by by American producer Randall Emmett, making his second feature film as a director after directing Midnight in the Switchgrass previously; he has also produced numerous films for decades before this. The screenplay is written by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson. Produced by George Furla, Petr Jákl, Nick Koskoff, Shaun Sanghani, Tim Sullivan, Chad A. Verdi Jr, Randall Emmett. The Avenue will debut Savage Salvation in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 2nd, 2022.