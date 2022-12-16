Hybrid Docu Horror Film 'LandLocked' Trailer About a Video Camera

"Are you okay with them tearing down the house?" Dark Sky Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled LandLocked, made by filmmaker Paul Owens. It has played at numerous genre festivals since last year. At his soon-to-be-demolished childhood home, Mason finds a VHS camera that can see into the past, invoking a deadly obsession with nostalgia. The film is a documentary-fiction hybrid, a very unique and quite personal. The film utilizes the director's own home movies, and filming in the actual locations where he spent his youth, along with casting real-life family members to play fictionalized versions of themselves. Mason Owens and the rest of the filmmaker's family star. For more info on the project, you can watch this video interview with the director Paul Owens from a film festival just a few months ago. It's a very low budget film, but looks like it has some nice nostalgic chills as an indie horror creation. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Owens' LandLocked, direct from YouTube:

Summoned to his soon-to-be demolished childhood home, Mason (played by Mason Owens) discovers an old VHS camera that can see into the past, driving him to record as many memories as possible before the doomed house is destroyed. Utilizing the director’s own home movies, filming in the actual locations where he spent his youth and casting real-life family members to play fictionalized versions of themselves, LandLocked combines narrative and documentary with horror and sci-fi to create a movie unlike any other… LandLocked is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Paul Owens, director of the doc film Minecraft: The Story of Mojang previously, plus "Penny Arcade: The Series" and some other production work. This initially premiered at the 2021 Salem Horror Fest last year. Dark Sky Films will debut LandLocked in select US theaters + on VOD starting in early 2023. For more details, visit their official site.