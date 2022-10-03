'I Love You, You Hate Me' What Went Wrong with Barney Doc Trailer

"There was something larger going on here…" Peacock has revealed an official trailer for a documentary mini-series titled I Love You, You Hate Me, arriving in just a few weeks for streaming on NBC's service. This documentary is about the dark side of Barney, everyone's favorite the purple dinosaur who brought joy and love to millions of kids. The series focuses on a strange conundrum - the way the world seemed to turn against Barney and his lovable, toothy smile. Even one of the actors who was in the suit to play the friendly dino received death threats against his family. How?! Why?! "Follow Barney the dinosaur's furious reaction and what he says about the human need to hate. Something in American society was broken and never came back, or is it just who we were all along?" A dark question to ask about a kids' show character, but hey, these are the conversations we need to have. We should look at what's really going on behind that costume. This trailer isn't nearly long enough, because now I need to know what happened! Check this out.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Avallone's doc series I Love You, You Hate Me, from YouTube:

I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along? I Love You, You Hate Me is a mini-series directed by filmmaker Tommy Avallone, director of the docs I Am Santa Claus, The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man, and Waldo on Weed previously, plus the film Community College, and a few other projects. Produced by Trent Johnson. Executive produced by Tommy Avallone, Joel Chiodi, David Collins, Rob Eric, Raymond Esposito, Amy Goodman Kass, Wendy Greene, and Michael Williams. NBC will debut I Love You, You Hate Me streaming on Peacock starting on October 12th, 2022 this fall. Intrigued?