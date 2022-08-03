Ian Niles Gets into Money Trouble in Crime Comedy 'Lie Hard' Trailer

"I did t all for you!" Mutiny Pictures has revealed the official trailer for an indie crime comedy film titled Lie Hard, arriving on VOD directly later in August. The title is an obvious play on Die Hard, but it doesn't seem to live up to that potential. To impress his girlfriend's wealthy parents, a pathological liar borrows $4 million from a crime syndicate to purchase a mansion. Unfortunately for him, all debts need to be paid back. They actually found a real Long Island mansion that was about to be razed – and razed it themselves for the film. The film stars Ian Niles, who also co-wrote and directed this, plus Melanie Chandra, Cathwerine Curtin, Joel Marsh Garland, Alysia Reiner, Claire Coffee, Patrick Kilpatrick, Jordan Lane Price, Karalynn Dunton, Ari Barkan, Adam Lindo, Sean Patrick Folster, and Sid O'Connell. This actually looks a bit better than it sounds, the right amount of humor and wackiness and cringe. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ian Niles' Lie Hard, direct from Mutiny's YouTube:

After his plan succeeds and Rob is welcomed by Katie’s family with open arms, the crime boss alters the deal and Rob needs to scramble to pay the money back by the end of the week. Big Sally leverages Rob's job at a real estate development company to get him to sabotage contracts in her favor, her scheme all along. Unfortunately for Rob, the weight of his lies eventually gets him fired, rendering the scheme useless and putting Rob further into jeopardy… Like all of his dishonest plans, this one spirals out of control as well. Will Rob survive through the night? Lie Hard is directed by actor / filmmaker Ian Niles, his second feature after making the film A Daughter's Plan to Kill previously. The screenplay is written by Ian Niles and Harrison Feuer. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Mutiny Pictures will debut Niles' Lie Hard direct-to-VOD starting on August 16th, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested?