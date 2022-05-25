Idris Elba Fights Off a Massive Rogue Lion in Thriller 'Beast' Trailer

"It's the law of the jungle! It's the only law that matters." Universal has debuted the first official trailer for Beast, a new angry lion movie from director Baltasar Kormákur (The Deep, 2 Guns, Everest, The Oath). This reminds me of the 90s hit The Ghost and the Darkness, also about rogue lions attacking people with a similar intensity as this one. Idris Elba stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. Iyana Halley plays Daniels' 18-year-old daughter, Meredith, and Leah Sava Jeffries plays his 13-year-old, Norah. Also co-starring Sharlto Copley as the local game reserve manager. There's only two or three real shots of the lion in this trailer, which is obviously CGI. And the final scene in this very much seems like a Jurassic Park riff in the truck when the T-Rex attacks them. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer for Baltasar Kormákur's Beast, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Sometimes the rustle in the bushes actually is a monster. Idris Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. Beast is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, director of the movies 101 Reykjavík, The Sea, A Little Trip to Heaven, Jar City, White Night Wedding, Inhale, Contraband, The Deep, 2 Guns, Everest, The Oath, and Adrift previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan Engle (Rampage, Non-Stop) from an original story by Jaime Primak Sullivan Produced by Will Packer and Baltasar Kormákur. Universal will debut Kormákur's Beast in theaters nationwide on August 19th, 2022 later this summer. Look good?