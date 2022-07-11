Immersive VR Documentary 'We Met in Virtual Reality' Official Trailer

"This community means a lot to me, and I really want them to know they're loved. HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled We Met in Virtual Reality, which originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival at the start of this year. Have you ever met a partner online? Filmed entirely inside the world of VR, this film captures the excitement and surprising intimacy of a burgeoning cultural movement, demonstrating the power of online connection in an isolated world. The film follows Jenny, an American Sign Language (ASL) teacher, dedicated to building a welcoming community for deaf and hard of hearing VR Chat users, and two long distance couples growing their relationships in VR as they prepare to meet physically - DustBunny; a fitness dance instructor building a career in social VR dance classes and her partner, Toaster; and DragonHeart & IsYourBoi, a couple who met through an exotic VR dance community where they are both performers. Is this the romantic future we're headed towards..? I'm not so sure this is more than just another fad à la chat rooms - but you never know! This doc looks empowering nonetheless.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Hunting's We Met in Virtual Reality, from YouTube:

Filmed entirely inside the world of virtual reality (VR), this immersive and revealing documentary roots itself in several unique communities within VR Chat, a burgeoning virtual reality platform. Through observational scenes captured in real-time, in true documentary style, the film reveals the growing power and intimacy of several relationships formed in the virtual world, many of which began during lockdowns while so many in the physical world were facing intense isolation. Although remaining wholly within the VR domain of avatars and imagined worlds, the film has elements of humor, serendipitous interactions and unexpected events that characterize real life. We Met in Virtual Reality tenderly documents the stories of people experiencing love, loss & unexpected connection, expressing vulnerability around mental health struggles and questions about identity, offering a hyper-real journey into the human experience of an online world that may soon shape the future. We Met in Virtual Reality is directed by newcomer filmmaker Joe Hunting, making his directorial debut. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO debuts the doc streaming on HBO Max starting July 27th, 2022 this month. Who's curious?