Impressive Full Trailer for 'The Last of Us' Series with Pedro Pascal

"You've come this far, then you know what's out there…" HBO has debuted a full-length official trailer for their highly anticipated post-apocalyptic survival series The Last of Us, based on the popular video game series. It's now set to start streaming in mid January just over a month from now. Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America. This "get her to the right people" plot reminds me of Children of Men. This stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Elli, with Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett, Jeffrey Pierce, Melanie Lynskey, and Anna Torv. Original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla is scoring, and Kantemir Balagov (of Beanpole) directs the pilot ep. Said to be the largest TV production in Canadian history. Still looks great! This is a fantastic trailer, with "Take On Me" somehow being perfect. A video game adaptation that might turn out just right.

The series will follow a smuggler tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States. Pedro Pascal stars Joel, a hardened survivor who is tormented by the trauma of his past. Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl out of a quarantine zone, and eventually across the United States. Based on the 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. The Last of Us is a series developed by Craig Mazin (writer of "Chernobyl", The Huntsman: Winter's War, Superhero Movie) and Neil Druckmann (head of narrative on The Last of Us and Uncharted video games), who also executive produce and wrote the screenplay. With episodes directed by Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson, Jasmila Zbanic. Also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan. Filmed in Alberta, Canada. HBO will debut The Last of Us series streaming on HBO Max starting January 15th, 2023 just after the New Year. How does it look?