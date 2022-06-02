India's 'Forrest Gump' Remake 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Official Trailer

"Some people don't believe, but miracles do happen." Paramount has revealed the official US trailer for an Indian film titled Laal Singh Chaddha, which is really an official remake of Forrest Gump set in India instead. Apparently this has been in the works for along time - they spent ten years adapting the script, then another ten years purchasing the remake rights, finally securing them in 2018. Laal Singh Chaddha has been filmed in more than 100 Indian locations. The plot is similar - events in India's history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a dim-witted man, as played by famous actor / filmmaker Aamir Khan. The film's cast also includes Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and Aaryaa Sharma. This actually looks amazing?! I'm serious! Bollywood is really rocking right now and this is a seemingly impressive that looks as endearing as the original. I want to see this. It might be pretty good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, direct from YouTube:

An official remake of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. Events in India's history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a dim-witted man who has an understanding of emotions. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Indian filmmaker Advait Chandan, making his second film after directing Secret Superstar previously; he also worked as an assistant director on a few other films. The screenplay is written by Atul Kulkarni, based on the original movie adapted by Eric Roth, from the novel by Winston Groom. It's produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Pawandeep Singh. Paramount will debut Laal Singh Chaddha in select US theaters starting on August 11th, 2022 later this summer. Who's interested? How does it look?