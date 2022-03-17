Indie Action Comedy 'Green Ghost & the Masters of the Stone' Trailer

"It's going to be a little bit difficult to take you seriously…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for Green Ghost & the Masters of the Stone, a campy action comedy formerly known as The Green Ghost. This originally premiered in 2018, and an updated version was shown at the 2021 L.A. Latino Film Festival last year. It's finally opening in theaters this April - don't forget to get a big bag of popcorn. In the style of comedy-horror martial-arts movies of the 1970s & '80s, director Michael D. Olmos' Green Ghost & the Masters of the Stone is a comedic anti-hero action movie filled with adventure for the entire family. A secret group of Mexican superheroes, known as "El Trio de la Luz", are forced by destiny to include an adopted gringo into their group to fight to save humanity. Will the car salesman and local TV personality carry his weight and transform from the Gringo into the "Green Ghost"? We shall see… Introducing Charlie Clark as "The Green Ghost", with Kuno Becker, Marko Zaror, Renée Victor, Sofia Pernas, Elpidia Carrillo, Pepe Serna, and Danny Trejo. It looks super dumb, but also super fun. At least I hope it's fun.

Official trailer for Michael D. Olmos' Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone, from YouTube:

In a Texas border town, car salesman Charlie (Charlie Clark) moonlights as a masked Lucha librewrestler going by the name "Green Ghost." When assailants arrive seeking an otherworldly emerald, Charlie discovers that he has super powers. As he learns to fight from the unconventional Master Gin (action film legend Danny Trejo), Charlie is told that he’s part of a secret warrior "triad of light" with his childhood friend Marco (Kuno Becker) and Marco's sister (Sofia Pernas) led by La Nana (Renee Victor). Together, they've been chosen to protect humanity from Drake (Marko Zaror), the embodiment of the Mayan apocalypse. As a stargate is opened in a Mexican pyramid, Drake seeks the power to destroy humankind — and Charlie, linked to the power of the emerald, is the only one who can stop him. Charlie must harness both his physical and mystical strength to save humanity and go from Gringo to Green Ghost. The film is directed by filmmaker Michael D. Olmos, of the films Splinter, Bedrooms, Filly Brown, and Windows on the World previously. The screenplay is by Charlie Clark, Brian Douglas, Michael D. Olmos, Rafael Antonio Ruiz. Gravitas will debut The Green Ghost in select US theaters starting on April 29th, 2022 this spring.