Indie Horror Thriller 'The Summoned' Trailer with J. Quinton Johnson

"We are baptized in shame, and in shame we live." And shame we must break free from! XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer for The Summoned, an indie horror thriller that's landing on VOD in July. This recently premiered at the 2022 Overlook Film Festival this month, a good horror festival to show a film like this. It's described as a "Faustian morality tale" from a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky. Elijah attends a self-help retreat with his rockstar girlfriend Lyn, unaware that the enigmatic doctor, Dr. Frost played by Frederick Stuart, who runs the estate has summoned him here to settle a generations-old supernatural debt. The film stars J. Quinton Johnson as Elijah, with Emma Fitzpatrick, Salvador Chacon, Angela Gulner, and Freddy Douglas. This looks like it has some good thrills and chills, better than your average indie horror. That between-the-legs axe shot is the best shot from the trailer. See below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Meir's The Summoned, direct from B-D's YouTube:

Two high profile couples learn the true price of success and inheritance when they discover just how exclusive the self-help seminar they’ve attended is in this nasty piece of evil business. Elijah (J. Quinton Johnson) attends a self-help retreat with his rockstar girlfriend Lyn, unaware that the enigmatic doctor who runs the estate has summoned him here to settle a generations-old supernatural debt. The Summoned is directed by actor turned filmmaker Mark Meir, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Yuri Baranovsky. Produced by Yuri Baranovsky, Mark Meir, Angela Gulner, Justin Mark Morrison, and Dashiell Reinhardt. This recently premiered at the 2022 Overlook Film Festival. XYZ Films will debut Meir's The Summoned direct-to-VOD starting July 7th, 2022 coming soon. Look freaky?