Insurance Salesmen Dark Comedy 'Keeping Company' Official Trailer

"Grandma has an order to maintain." 1091 Pictures already opened this odd dark comedy, psychological thriller mashup titled Keeping Company back in June (on VOD). We're just catching up with this trailer now and it's worth a quick look anyway. A fateful chain of events begins to unravel after two brash insurance salesmen go knocking on the wrong door and find themselves trapped inside of a serial killer's basement, putting their lives and their jobs on the line. Reviews praise the film: "A crime, a horror, a comedy, and even a thriller, Keeping Company taps into the best elements of cinema to deliver a deep examination of greed, capitalism, and the wealthy, all while remaining entertaining along the way." The distributor says it "mixes ruthless corporate salesmen with vicious suburban serial killers and asks if you can tell the difference." Sounds like some messed up fun! Starring Jacob Grodnik, Devin Das, Ahmed Bharoocha, Gillian Vigman, Bernard White, Andy Buckley, Suzanne Savoy, Rex Lee. Watch out for ruthless salesmen.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Wallace's Keeping Company, direct from YouTube:

Sonny and Noah are two brash door-to-door salesmen climbing the ranks within the corporate world of insurance. One day, after feeling the heat from their boss to get their sales numbers up, they cross paths with Lucas, an enigmatic, anti-social creature, whom they see as a potential new client. With no regard for Lucas' plea for privacy, they rudely force their way into his house but soon find themselves trapped in his basement, incapable of escaping. As attention shifts toward Lucas and his demanding Grandmother, the similarities between this sinister household and the ruthless world of business begin to parallel each other. Keeping Company is directed by filmmaker Josh Wallace, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Wallace and Devin Das. This initially premiered at the 2021 San Francisco Independent Film Festival last year. 1091 Pictures already released Keeping Company direct-to-VOD on June 7th, 2022 earlier this summer. Still want to watch this, or not?