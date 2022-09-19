Intense Australian Thriller 'The Stranger' Trailer with Joel Edgerton

"Breathe in the clear air, and out the blackness…" Netflix has released an official trailer for an acclaimed, super dark Australian thriller titled The Stranger, made by actor / director Thomas M. Wright. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival back in May, just played at the Melbourne Film Festival, and is also stopping by the London Film Festival before debuting on Netflix in October. A small circle of seasoned undercover cops must pose as a vast and influential criminal network to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years. Joel Edgerton stars as Mark, a cop who perilously finds himself descending deeper into hell while trying to establish a relationship with a dangerous murder suspect. The film unravels as it plays out, initially you don't know who's who and what's going on, with details coming to light as the story continues. Also starring Sean Harris, Steve Mouzakis, Gary Waddell, Fletcher Humphrys, Matthew Sunderland, Ewen Leslie, Alan Dukes, Jada Alberts, and Cormac Wright. I saw this film in Cannes and it's unforgettably chilling, lead by two outstanding performances from Harris and Edgerton.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas M. Wright's The Stranger, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The film revolves around two strangers who strike up a conversation on a long journey. One, a suspect in an unsolved missing person’s case; the other, an undercover operative on his trail. Their uneasy friendship is at the core of this tightly wrought thriller, based on the true story of one of the largest investigations and undercover operations in Australia. The Stranger is both written and directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Thomas M. Wright, making his second film after directing Acute Misfortune previously. It's produced by See-Saw Films, Anonymous Content, and Blue Tongue Films. This originally premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the official Un Certain Regard section. Netflix will debut Wright's The Stranger steaming worldwide on Netflix starting in October this fall. Intrigued? Who wants to watch this?