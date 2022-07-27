Intense Final Trailer for 'The Reef: Stalked' Australian Shark Horror

"It's not gonna stop!!" RLJE + Shudder have debuted a final, wild trailer for The Reef: Stalked, the shark horror movie out in theaters this week - starting on July 29th. The Reef: Stalked is a sequel to Australian director Andrew Traucki's shark movie The Reef from 2010, and Traucki returns to write & direct this one 12 years later. After her sister's murder, Nic, her younger sister and two friends seek solace through a Pacific island kayaking adventure. Hours into the trip the women are stalked by a shark and must band together, face their fears and save each other facing the beast. This movie stars Teressa Liane (from "The Vampire Diaries"), Ann Truong (seen in "Cowboy Bebop"), Saskia Archer, Kate Lister, and Tim Ross. These trailers have not been that impressive, especially with so many other shark movies this year. There's barely any clear shots of the shark, just a lot of screaming. Will this sequel be any good? Anyone planning to see it?

Nic (Teressa Liane), in an effort to heal after witnessing her sister's horrific murder, travels to a tropical resort with her friends for a kayaking and diving adventure. Only hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and then attacked by a great white shark. To survive they will need to band together and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears and slay the monster. The Reef: Stalked is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Andrew Traucki, director of the films Black Water, The Reef, The Jungle, and Black Water: Abyss previously, as well as some TV work and a segment in "The ABCs of Death". The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE Films will debut The Reef: Stalked in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. Time for a swim?