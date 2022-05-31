Intense Trailer for 'Attack on Finland' Action Movie Landing in July

"We made a deal. You broke it." Samuel Goldwyn has revealed the official US trailer for a Finnish action thriller titled Attack on Finland, which is the international release title. It also goes under Omerta 6/12 or 6/12, which is a reference to December 6 the Finnish Independence Day. A celebration during the holiday in Finland takes a tragic turn when the Presidential Palace is attacked and the president is taken hostage. Soon it is clear that the main target behind the attack is a plan to destabilize the security of Europe. That sounds a lot like Finland's version of Olympus Has Fallen or White House Down. The action film's cast includes Jasper Pääkkönen, Nanna Blondell, Sverrir Gudnason, Cathy Belton, Nika Savolainen, Pertti Sveholm, Juhan Ulfsak, Zijad Gracic, Miodrag Stojanović, and Dragomir Mrsic. This looks hyper-stylized and intense, but it also feels a bit made-for-TV in quality. Still may be an entertaining watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aku Louhimies' Attack on Finland, direct from YouTube:

Finland's Independence Day celebration on December 6th is interrupted by an attack on the Presidential Palace. A set of distinguished guests are taken as hostages. Security service officer Max Tanner (Jasper Pääkkönen) is set as the negotiator of the hostage crisis and soon it is clear that the main target behind the terrorist attack is a plan to destabilize the security of Europe. Tanner must make bold and even painful decisions to figure out who is behind the attack. After all, there are not only human lives to protect, but the future of Europe as a whole. Attack on Finland, aka Omerta 6/12, is directed by prolific Finnish filmmaker Aku Louhimies, director of many movies including Restless, Lovers & Leavers, Frozen Land, Frozen City, Man Exposed, 60 Seconds of Solitude in Year Zero, Naked Harbour, 8-Ball, and The Wait. The screenplay is written by Jari Olavi Rantala; based on the script by Antti J. Jokinen, Mika Karttunen. Produced by Antti J. Jokinen, Evelin Penttilä, Sirkka Rautiainen, Mikko Tenhunen. It first opened in Finland last fall. Goldwyn Films will release Attack on Finland in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 1st, 2022 this summer.