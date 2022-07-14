Intense Trailer for Dark, Twisted Revenge Horror Film 'The Retaliators'

"John, I want to introduce you to the man who murdered your daughter." Better Noise Music has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Retaliators, which will be out to watch in theaters and on VOD starting in September. It first premiered at FrightFest in the UK, and at the Screamfest, last year. Earning mostly positive reviews from the fests, it is a "viscerally entertaining film that makes us wonder how far we will truly go to protect what's ours." An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark, twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. The film stars Michael Lombardi, Marc Menchaca, and Joseph Gatt, with Jacoby Shaddix, Katie Kelly, Abbey Hafer, Ivan Moody, and Zoltan Bathory. This goes from a simple story about revenge to something totally insane by the end, with a wallop of intense footage in the last few seconds. Damn! Need to take a breather after watching this.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for horror film The Retaliators, direct from YouTube:

An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules. The Retaliators is co-directed by three filmmakers Michael Lombardi (actor on "Rescue Me", "The Deuce" making his directorial debut), Bridget Smith (director of Sno Babies, 7th Secret) & Samuel Gonzalez Jr (director of Railway Spine, Battle Scars). The screenplay is written by Jeff Allen and Darren Geare. Produced by Allen Kovac, Michael Lombardi, Michael Walsh. This initially premiered at the 2021 FrightFest in the UK last year, and also at Screamfest. Better Noise Music will release The Retaliators in select theaters worldwide + on VOD starting on September 14th, 2022 later in the year. Who's into this?