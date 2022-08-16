TRAILERS

Intense WWII Rescue Movie 'Wolves of War' Trailer with Ed Westwick

August 16, 2022
"This mission is about more than protecting innocent, it's about protecting everyone." Blue Fox Ent. has revealed an official trailer for WWII action thriller titled Wolves of War, which will be landing direct-to-VOD in September. The film is about a group of British officers who lead a team of allied commandos on an impossible mission in Bavaria near the end of the war to extract an American scientist being held hostage by the Nazis. It seems to be a low-rent, direct-to-video Saving Private Ryan, but with the added stakes of the scientist being involved in the atomic bomb program. Which is such perfect fodder for even more forgettable cinema these days. Wolves of War is directed by Giles Alderson, and stars Ed Westwick, Rupert Graves, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, and Anastasia Martin. Usually I'm all about these kind of films but it looks like this was made on such a small budget I don't even know if it will have any action in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Giles Alderson's Wolves of War, direct from YouTube:

Near the end of World War II in 1944, a tough British officer leads a ragtag band of Allied commandos behind enemy lines on one last impossible mission. Their task is to rescue a scientist in order to stop the Nazi’s work on developing an atomic bomb -- all while evading the Nazi guerrillas who are determined to continue the war at any cost. Wolves of War directed by English filmmaker Giles Alderson, director of the films The Dare, Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot, and this year's The Stranger in Our Bed, plus tons of shorts and some TV work. The screenplay is by Toby Kearton and Samuel Christopher Ellis & Ben Mole. It's produced by Jeet Thakrar and Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar. Blue Fox Entertainment will debut Giles Alderson's Wolves of War direct-to-VOD starting September 13th, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch?

