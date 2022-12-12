Intriguing First Trailer for 'Paul T. Goldman' Bizarre Fact+Fiction Series

"This story is as accurate as it is unbelievable." Peacock has revealed the first trailer for a very curious, mysterious, bizarre new series titled Paul T. Goldman. Apparently this has been in the works for 10 years, one of the latest creations from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner. "It'll make sense when you watch it," he says. This trailer gives us a hint at what's going on: Goldman seems to have been swindled into marrying a woman who then started taking his money, leading him to get caught in mafia shenanigans. Or maybe none of that is true? It's "a project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale." Paul T. Goldman seems to be a real person, but he also might be made up, too? This trailer also shows off a bunch of actors who are involved in the recreations, including Dennis Haysbert and Rosanna Arquette. This strangely reminds me of the docs that New Zealand journalist / filmmaker David Farrier makes, with wacky characters getting into even weirder situations. I am definitely interested in finding out more! Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Peacock's series Paul T. Goldman, direct from YouTube:

Paul T. Goldman is a mind-bending new series from the director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the producers of The Disaster Artist. It’s a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists. In the style of Woliner's work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale. Paul T. Goldman is made by American producer / filmmaker Jason Woliner, director of the Oscar nominated Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, as well as work on the series "Eagleheart", "Nathan for You", "The Last Man on Earth", and "Trade Show Show" previously. The series is created and written by Woliner. Executive produced by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, Loreli Alanis, Megan Ellison, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, James Weaver, & Jason Woliner. NBC will debut the Paul T. Goldman series streaming on Peacock starting January 1st, 2023 on New Years Day coming up. Who's curious about this?