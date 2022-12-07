Intriguing MI6 Netflix Series 'Treason' Trailer Featuring Charlie Cox

"You betrayed your country! For her!" Netflix has revealed a trailer for a limited series titled Treason, arriving for streaming at the end of December just before the New Year. Adam Lawrence was trained and groomed by MI6, his career seems set. He becomes the newly appointed head of the entire agency after an attempted assassination on the former leader. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light. A new spy series from the writer of the Bridge of Spies screenplay. Charlie Cox stars with Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko, Ciaran Hinds, Tracy Ifeachor, and Brian Law. This seems like a very sneak, mysterious spy thriller with a lot of double-crossing, tricky things going on. A big concept, made on a small Netflix budget. Will it be good? Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's mini-series Treason, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's (Charlie Cox) career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most. Netflix's Treason is a series created and showrun and written by Matt Charman, writer of the scripts for Bridge of Spies and Oasis, and also the TV series "Our Zoo" and "Black Work" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Louise Hooper and Sarah O'Gorman. Executive produced by Foz Allan and Valery Ryan. Netflix will premiere the Treason series streaming on Netflix starting December 26th, 2022 at this end of this month. Interested?