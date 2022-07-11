Intriguing Teaser for 'The Artifice Girl' Sci-Fi Film About a Fake A.I. Girl

"It's because she's not real. She's not a real human being…" A festival teaser trailer has debuted for an indie sci-fi film titled The Artifice Girl, from director Franklin Ritch making his feature debut. It's premiering at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival this month - they explain: "The Artifice Girl delivers a tense and morally cryptic experience that will leave a microchip-shaped imprint on your brain." When an internet vigilante develops a revolutionary new computer program to combat online predators, its rapid advancement leads to serious questions of autonomy, oppression, and what it really means to be human. The film is a tech thriller about A.I. and how far it can go. "While this is a wildly ambitious science fiction, it was important for us to ground the story in technical veracity and thoughtful characters. It becomes a compelling mystery that will hopefully incite ethical and philosophical discussion." Starring David Girard, Lance Henrikson, Tatum Matthews, Sinda Nichols, & Franklin Ritch. This is a slick teaser that makes me curious to see more.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Franklin Ritch's The Artifice Girl, direct from YouTube:

From Fantasia: "Hey, Siri. How do you know if you're doing the right thing?" A question that spearheads Franklin Ritch's sci-fi feature film directorial debut, The Artifice Girl, spinning into a tense spiral of moral complexity within the world of technology and crime prevention. When Special Agents Dena Helms (Sinda Nichols) and Amos McCullough (David Girard) enlist the help of vigilante tech wizard Garreth (Franklin Ritch), their lives take a sharp turn into the future of digital technologies once his unusual method of catching child predators comes to light. The Artifice Girl is both written and directed by indie American filmmaker Franklin Ritch, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Aaron B. Koontz and Ashleigh Snead; made by Paper Street Pictures. This is premiering soon at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival this summer. No other release dates are set - stay tuned. First impression?