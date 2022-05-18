Intriguing Trailer for Cristian Mungiu's 'R.M.N.' Premiering in Cannes

"Come on down and tell Dad what you saw." Cinetic has unveiled a festival promo trailer for the film titled R.M.N., the latest from acclaimed, award-winning Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu. It's premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this week, which is where Mungiu won the Palme d'Or back in 2007 for his chilling abortion film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. The synopsis is a bit vague but still interesting: A non-judgmental analysis of the driving forces of human behavior when confronted with the unknown, of the way we perceive the other and on how we relate to an unsettling future. Mungiu also provides this quote about the title: "I feel I owe one explanation: RMN in English is NMR: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance – basically a brain investigation. Given how the world looks today, I feel we need one.” The film stars Judith State and Marin Grigore. I still have no idea what's going on, but this trailer is so intriguing & peculiar, I'm even more excited to find out exactly what's happening here. Looking forward to catching it in Cannes.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Cristian Mungiu's R.M.N., direct from YouTube:

Days before Christmas, having quit a job in Germany, Matthias returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes to involve himself more in the education of his son, Rudi, left for too long in the care of his mother, Ana, and to rid the boy of the unresolved fears that have taken hold of him. He’s preoccupied with his old father, Otto and also eager to see his ex-lover, Csilla. When a few new workers are hired at the small factory that Csilla manages, the peace of the community is disturbed, underlying fears grip the adults, and frustrations, conflicts and passions erupt through the thin veneer of apparent understanding and calm. R.M.N. is both written and directed by the acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, director of the films Occident, 4 Months 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Tales from the Golden Age, Beyond the Hills, and Graduation previously. The film is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this month, playing in the Main Competition section. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for more. First impression?