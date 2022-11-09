Intriguing Trailer for Docu Series 'The Tetris Murders' Involving Russia

"Somebody knows something, more than we know." Doc channel ID has revealed a trailer for another new true crime doc series called The Tetris Murders, arriving for streaming in December. Has anyone heard about this before? Do they know this story? Sounds like there's much more to it. "While most of us have heard and played TETRIS, very few are aware of the brutal crime that took the life of Vladimir Pokhilko, one of the co-developers of this iconic video game, and his family." Featuring firsthand interviews with the lead investigators and other members of the Palo Alto PD, as well as incredible archival footage, The Tetris Murders not only provides compelling insight into this shocking crime but also a deep and unsettling look at the very dark presence of Russian influence in the Pokhilko murders. "For the first time, The Tetris Murders takes viewers inside the mystery surrounding this grisly murder-suicide. When the very detectives who first investigated this terrible crime discover new evidence decades later, they piece together a crime that could be even more sinister than previously believed." Very interesting and scary. I want to learn what they know.

Here's the official trailer for Investigation Discovery's doc series The Tetris Murders, from YouTube:

In the late '80s & '90s, the puzzle-based video game TETRIS exploded across America and eventually took the rest of the world by storm. To this day, the iconic game's popularity endures, with people of all ages and backgrounds playing it on their phones or devices. However, unknown to many, one of the minds behind the widely popular global sensation met a very tragic, complex, and deadly end. On September 22, 1998, Vladimir Pokhilko, who was involved with the development of TETRIS, was found dead alongside his wife and their young son in their Palo Alto, California, home. Now, more than two decades later, the Palo Alto Police investigators who were first on the scene revisit the haunting crime. Over the course of this gripping three-part series, the investigators unearth new theories and evidence, further unraveling the mystery of this crime. What was once thought to be a murder-suicide in 1998 is actually revealed to be something more sinister. As these investigators revisit the evidence, dark connections to Russia surface.

The Tetris Murders is a documentary series for Investigation Discovery ("ID"), a channel dedicated to true crime documentaries that originally launched in 2008. There is no director or producer credits available for this project yet. Produced by Crazy Legs Productions for Investigation Discovery. ID will debut the three-part doc series streaming on ID and Discovery+ starting December 5th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested?