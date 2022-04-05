Intriguing Trailer for Supernatural Sci-Fi Mystery Series 'Outer Range'

"Something's happening here, something bigger than you or me. The world's been waiting for something like this…" Amazon has revealed the full-length official trailer for a mysterious new sci-fi thriller series titled Outer Range, premiering on Prime Video for streaming later in April. The series follows a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. All kinds of different people are interested - government, conspiracy theorists, and more. "A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor & supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown." It all comes to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Josh Brolin stars as Royal, with a major ensemble cast including Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Imogen Poots, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Matthew Maher, and Will Patton. I love the look of this! The way it starts out with a family man just defending his land, but it turns into something much more fascinating and intriguing and chilling. Definitely a must watch! Check out the full trailer below.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series Outer Range, from YouTube:

You can watch the original teaser trailer for Brian Watkins' Outer Range here, to see the first look again.

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of a neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed. Outer Range is created by Brian Watkins. Episode directors have not been announced yet. It's produced by Trevor Baker, Naledi Jackson, and Andrew Balek. Amazon will debut Outer Range streaming on Prime Video starting April 15th, 2022.