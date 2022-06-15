Intriguing True Crime Doc Film 'Girl in the Picture' Trailer from Netflix

"This is more than just a crime story – who is this girl?" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for another true crime documentary, this one titled Girl in the Picture. Not to be confused with the other two feature films also with the same title: The Girl in the Picture from 1957, and The Girl in the Picture from 1985. This one is based on the true story of a woman who was missing for 30 years and didn't even know her real name. A young mother's mysterious death and her son's subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman's true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all. It's based on an investigation by journalist Matt Birkbeck, who also appears in this doc talking about everything they figured out. This is such an over-the-top trailer, with all the jump cuts to the score and recreation footage added in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Skye Borgman's doc Girl in the Picture, direct from YouTube:

The jaw-dropping true crime story of a search to solve a 30-year mystery: who was Sharon Marshall, and why was her real identity unknown to everyone - even her? In his international bestseller A Beautiful Child and its follow-up, Finding Sharon, award-winning investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck told the heartbreaking story of a brilliant and beautiful teenager known as Sharon Marshall. Caught in the twisted web of the monster she called her father, Sharon wasn't even her real name. Girl in the Picture is directed by award-winning cinematographer / filmmaker Skye Borgman, director of the other true crime doc films Junk Dreams, Abducted in Plain Sight, and Dead Asleep previously. Produced by Jimmy Fox. Netflix debuts this new Girl in the Picture doc streaming on Netflix starting July 6th, 2022 this summer. Who's curious?