Introducing Kamala Khan in New Marvel Series 'Ms. Marvel' Trailer

"Maybe they're right… I spend too much time in fantasy-land." Disney has revealed the first official trailer for a new Marvel Studios series called Ms. Marvel, a sort of spin-off from Captain Marvel. This also falls in line with the Hawkeye series from last fall, about a nerdy fan of the Avengers who ends up becoming a superhero herself. Ms. Marvel introduces us to Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City, NJ who writes superhero fan fiction, particularly of Captain Marvel. She learns she has her own polymorphous (shape-shifting) powers. The series cast also includes Aramis Knight as "Red Dagger", Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, and Azhar Usman. This looks fresh and fun! A bit of Turning Red mashed up with Captain Marvel. Perfect song choice for this trailer, too. "Do you know what you are?"

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bisha K. Ali's series Ms. Marvel, direct from YouTube:

"The future is in her hands." Kamala Khan, a fan of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, struggles to fit in until she gains her own polymorphous powers. Ms. Marvel is a series created by British comedian / writer Bisha K. Ali, staff writer on the "Four Weddings and a Funeral" series and story editor on Marvel's "Loki" previously. Featuring six episodes directed by Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. With writing by Bisha K. Ali. Executive produced by Kevin Feige. Based on the character created by Sana Amanat. Disney will debut the Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel streaming on Disney+ starting June 8th, 2022 early this summer. Who's planning to watch?