Introducing Our Latest Membership Banner Art by Edgar Ascensão

"I want my audience to experience cinema in its full glory… It's emotional, and I want you to be engaged with not just the scene but with the characters." –James Wan. In 2021, FirstShowing launched a program for membership to support the site and help keep it running for years to come. Thank you to all those who have joined as a member so far. The truth is we don't have much to offer in return, because all of our effort and all of our work goes into what you see on this site already. We want to offer everything for free, nothing will be hidden behind paywalls or membership rewards. It's all right there. We need your help to continue to cover the costs of running a server and managing the day-to-day work that keeps this place going. Last year we revealed banner art for the member page, and now we have a fresh new design to reveal. This latest 2022 banner artwork is created by Portuguese designer Edgar Ascensão (we've been fans of his for a while) and it's another superb design featuring many beloved movie characters. Get a closer look at the new art below.

Below you can view the full banner piece made by Edgar. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, he creates posters and other movie art - you can follow him on Twitter @edgar_ascensao or on Instagram @edgar_asc or also on Facebook @posterscaseiros. You can also find his artwork for sale in his Redbubble shop. I wanted to create some art that represents our never-ending love for movies. Check it out and click to view the member page:

I'm so happy that Edgar had the time to make this for FS! I'm delighted by how it turned out - featuring all of these iconic characters from movie history interacting with the screen that represents this site and the theatrical experience. It all connects with our old slogan "Connecting Hollywood with its Audience." Our goal is to feature different designers each year with a new banner. Edgar's bio explains that he is a poster artist based in Lisbon. "Movies and illustration are his biggest passion and he love to create art for both. Edgar wanted to participate in this world of the alternative movie posters with his own ideas and decided to immerse himself into the illustrated world, letting loose his imagination on the Trompe-l'oeil and in the double perception of imagery. Regarding his art style, he started with minimal concepts and basic layouts. Over the years, the style developed to oneiric illustrations, poetic representations of the film narrative. He loves to create art with a different point of view of the movie which provides a more conceptual perspective."

Thank you for supporting FirstShowing and reading this website - please consider becoming a member. And thank you for supporting the film community - artists, creators, writers, directors, designers, and everyone who works in cinema. We'd love to feature more artwork from our favorite cinema artists from time to time, and hopefully with your support we'll be able to. Until then, see you at the movies! And please stay safe. 😷