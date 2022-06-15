Introducing the Astraverse - First Trailer for India's 'Brahmāstra' Movie

"Isha, I don't burn in fire. I have a strange connection with fire." Now what do we have here?! Disney has revealed the first official trailer for an epic new Indian superhero saga titled Brahmāstra, which will end up being a trilogy of movies released over the next few years. This first one is officially titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and it's about the god known as Shiva, as played by Ranbir Kapoor in this one. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that India would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology." Starring a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie is presented by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli (director of RRR and Baahubali). This looks incredibly epic and visually astonishing! Step aside MCU, it's time for a new cinematic universe to dominate cinemas.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One, direct from YouTube:

Brahmāstra is a 3-part franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe The Astraverse. The story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine 'Astras' (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras - named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the Brahmāstra, is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today…

Brahmāstra: Part One, is the story of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named… Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. Experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the Divine Hero of the universe. The Brahmāstra trilogy is directed by Indian filmmaker Ayan Mukerji (aka Ayan Mukherjee), director of the films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani previously. The story and screenplay is written by Ayan Mukerji, with Hussain Dalal on dialogue. 20th Century Studios will release Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One through Disney worldwide - the movie arrives in US & UK theaters on September 9th, 2022 later this year. Cool?