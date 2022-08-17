Introduction Teaser for 'Wednesday' - Netflix's Addams Family Series

"Finally you will be among peers who understand you. Maybe you'll even make some friends…" Netflix has revealed an official teaser trailer for their new series titled Wednesday, their Addams Family spin-off live-action series directed by the maestro of macabre, Tim Burton. Who's ready to watch this already!? It is described as a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy focusing on Wednesday Addams and her years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a killing spree, and solve the supernatural mystery regarding her own family — all while navigating her new relationships. Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams, with the series cast featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci. This is one epic, grandiose teaser introducing a very rotten, extra dark young woman coming in to her own at Nevermore Academy. This looks like it's going to be devious fun! Check it out below.

A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Following Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships. Wednesday is series directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker Tim Burton, director of many films including Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Mars Attacks, Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children previously. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar; with writing by Kayla Alpert, April Blair, Matt Lambert, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar. Executive produced by Gough, Millar, Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, and Andrew Mittman. Netflix will release Burton's Wednesday series streaming on Netflix sometime later in 2022 - stay tuned for the exact date. Look good?