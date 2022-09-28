Inuit Teen Girls Fight Aliens in Badass Indie Film 'Slash/Back' Trailer

"What they don't know, is that we're the best hunters there is." RLJE Films + Shudder have revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Slash/Back, which first premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. This radical little indie sci-fi is about a group of teenage Inuit girls from Pangnirtung, Nunavut (see Google Maps) - a town way, way up on the North East coast of Canada - closer to Greenland than anywhere else. When Maika and her ragtag friends discover an alien invasion in their tiny arctic hamlet, it's up to them to save the day. Utilizing their makeshift weapons and horror movie knowledge, the aliens realize you don't mess with girls from Pang. Starring Tasiana Shirley, Alexis Vincent-Wolfe, Nalajoss Ellsworth, and Chelsea Prusky. It was co-written with Ryan Cavan with Nyla Innuksuk, making her feature screenwriting and directorial debut. It's landing in theaters in October! This is pretty much The Thing meets Attack the Block meets the arctic town of Pang. I heartily recommend it! You'll have a blast watching this one. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nyla Innuksuk's Slash/Back, direct from YouTube:

"The title sequence for Slash/Back is a special one for me because there is something very familiar about seeing kids on bikes in their hometown in movies, but this isn't the Goon Docks or Southern California. This is Nunavut, one of the most remote and beautiful places on the planet. I think it's important to be able to see yourself in different types of stories, and this is primarily a movie for Inuit." –Director Nyla Innuksuk

Set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, director Nyla Innuksuk's Slash/Back opens as the village wakes up to a typical summer day. No School, no cool boys (well… except one), and 24-hour sunlight. But for Maika and her ragtag friends, the usual summer is suddenly not in the cards when they discover an alien invasion threatening their hometown. These teenagers have been underestimated their whole lives but, using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge, they show the aliens you don't f*** with the girls from Pang. Slash/Back is directed by Inuit filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan Cavan and Nyla Innuksuk. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and opened in Canada this summer. RLJE Films + Shudder will release Slash/Back in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 21st, 2022 this fall. Look any good?