Isabelle Fuhrman's Esther is Back in 'Orphan: First Kill' Prequel Trailer

"If you're not Esther, then who are you?" Paramount Pictures has revealed the first trailer for a new horror movie titled Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to the 2009 horror hit Orphan. Unfortunately none of the original team is back, with a new writer and a new director handling this. Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family, but an unexpected twist arises. She must end up battling another over-protective mother. Isabelle Fuhrman returns to star as Esther, joined by Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, Matthew Finlan, and Julia Stiles. This looks a lot like a repeat of the original, with a few unique twists. I dig the blacklight aspects in here, not only visually engaging but adding another element of mystery & intrigue to this horror.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for William Brent Bell's Orphan: First Kill, direct from YouTube:

Esther's (Isabelle Fuhrman) terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost. Orphan: First Kill is directed by American genre filmmaker William Brent Bell, director of the movies Sparkle and Charm, Stay Alive, The Devil Inside, Wer, The Boy, Brahms: The Boy II, and Separation previously. The screenplay is written by David Coggeshall (The Haunting in Connecticut 2, Prey, "Scream: The TV Series"). Paramount will debut William Brent Bell's prequel Orphan: First Kill in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 later this summer. Anyone else scared of Esther? Want to watch?