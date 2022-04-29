Isolation Paranoia Thriller 'Machination' Trailer Featuring Steffi Thake

"I don't want to get sick, please don't come close to me!" Nexus Production has revealed the official trailer for an indie film titled Machination, an isolation thriller about a woman losing it during the pandemic. A glimpse into the life of a sensitive and anxious woman as she struggles to cope in self-isolation. With fear mounting and the demands of the world closing in, she is forced to confront her past and the monsters that surround her… both without and within. Malta actress Steffi Thake stars as Maria in the film, with a small cast including Rambert Attard, Andrew Bonello, Sean James Sutton, & Mikhail Basmadjian. The film "is a psychological horror-drama exploring the affect the COVID pandemic has had on mental health. Claustrophobic, intense, led by a gripping performance by Steffi Thake, Machination is a sharp, spiraling thriller about the consequences of breathing in constant fear." Indeed, we need to try not to let fear ruin us.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sarah Jayne & Ivan Malekin's Machination, from YouTube:

News of an out of control pandemic has gripped the world and mass panic is pushing humanity into an uncertain future. Maria, a sensitive and anxious woman, struggles to cope in self-isolation. With fear mounting and the demands of the world closing in, Maria is forced to confront her past and the monsters that surround her… both without and within. Machination is co-directed and produced by the filmmakers Sarah Jayne & Ivan Malekin, both directors of the indie films Friends Foes & Fireworks, In Corpore, and To Hold the Moon previously. The screenplay is written by Ivan Malekin. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Machination will debut direct-to-VOD starting on May 20th, 2022 coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official site / pre-order now on Vimeo. Who's interested?