Italian World War II Heist Comedy 'Robbing Mussolini' Netflix Trailer

"Someone told me nobody can outsmart history… F&!k history." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an ambitious action comedy heist film from Italy titled Robbing Mussolini (in English), also known as Rapiniamo il Duce in Italian. At the end of WWII, a ragtag group of resistance fighters team up to steal Mussolini’s treasure from Milan's fascist headquarters. They try to steal back all the legendary treasure belonging to the one known as the "Duce of Fascism" - Benito Mussolini. "An ambitious heist movie, full of action and humor" skipping theaters entirely. It's premiering at the Rome Film Festival which doesn't seem that exciting. The film's cast includes Pietro Castellitto, Matilda De Angelis, Filippo Timi, Tommaso Ragno, Luigi Fedele, Eugenio di Fraia, and Isabella Ferrari. This looks over-the-top cheesy but it might be a fun watch. Who doesn't love a good heist movie? As long as it's a complex heist, I'm always down.

Here's the first official trailer for Renato de Maria's Robbing Mussolini, from Netflix's YouTube:

At the end of World War II, a ragtag group of resistance fighters to try and steal Mussolini’s treasure from Milan's fascist headquarters. The story is about a Milanese wartime entrepreneur who forms a band of misfits to conduct an elaborate heist of the legendary treasure belonging to the Duce of Fascism, Benito Mussolini. Robbing Mussolini, originally known as Rapiniamo il Duce in Italian, is directed by the veteran Italian filmmaker Renato de Maria, director of the films Il Trasloco, Hotel Paura, Paz!, Amatemi, The Front Line, La Vita Oscena, Italian Gangsters, and The Ruthless previously. This is produced by Angelo Barbagallo. The film will premiere at the 2022 Rome Film Festival next month. Netflix then debuts Robbing Mussolini streaming on Netflix starting on October 26th, 2022 this fall. Anyone interested in watching?