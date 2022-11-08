Italy's Adaptation of Ferrante's 'The Lying Life of Adults' Teaser Trailer

"I found myself in a story that wasn't mine. That had never really started. And that nobody had ever bothered to end." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Lying Life of Adults, a mini-series adaptation of the best-selling Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. The novel first debuted in 2020 and became instantly popular, one of Ferrante's latest hits. Her another novel was made into The Lost Daughter last year. The 6-episode Italian-language series directed by Edoardo De Angelis stars Giordana Marengo as Giovanna, whose turbulent transition from childhood to adolescence against the backdrop of 1990s Naples drives the plot. A girl in search of her true reflection in a divided Naples: the Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and the Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity. Along with Marengo, the series also stars Valeria Golino as her Aunt Vittoria, with Alessandro Preziosi, Pina Turco, Azzurra Mennella, and Rossella Gamba. Makes Naples seem extra wild and crazy!! Take a look.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Lying Life of Adults, from YouTube:

The search for a new face, after the happy one of childhood, oscillates between two consanguineous Naples which, however, fear and hate each other: the Naples above, which has given itself a fine mask, and the one below, which pretends to be excessive, trivial. Giovanna oscillates between high & low, now tumbling, now climbing, bewildered by the fact that, up or down, the city seems without answer and without escape. The Lying Life of Adults is a mini-series directed by Italian filmmaker Edoardo De Angelis, director of the films Mozzarella Stories, Perez, Indivisible, and The Vice of Hope previously, as well as some other TV work. It's based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. With writing by Ferrante, De Angelis, Laura Paolucci, and Francesco Piccolo. Netflix will debut The Lying Life of Adults series streaming on Netflix starting on January 3rd, 2023 at the beginning of the New Year. Who's interested? Look good?