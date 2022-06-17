It's 'Mean Girls' at a Country Club - 'Diamond in the Rough' Trailer

"I can think of a million ways to make this more fun." Creator+ has revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Diamond in the Rough, a perfectly cheesy name for a cheesy film. It's available for streaming now on their new Creator+ content service (first time we've even heard of it). Recent college grad Ariana Alvarez, played by Samantha Boscarino, is given a chance to turn her life around when she joins a stuffy country club complete with a hopelessly hot caddy. Drawing on her spunk, irreverence, and copious amounts of street-honed charm, Ariana battles prejudice, antiquated rules, and worst of all—mean girls—in order to shine through as a diamond in the rough. The rest of the film's cast includes Griffin M. Johnson, Caitlin Carver, Rizwan Manji, and David Koechner. This pretty much looks like Mean Girls set at a country club, nothing much else is original or funny about it. Maybe there's a few fun scenes, like the joke with Koechner at the end which is a good one, but I'm not sure about the rest of it. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeannette Godoy's Diamond in the Rough, direct from YouTube:

After the death of her parents, Ariana Alvarez (Samantha Boscarino) is lost and can’t hold down a 9-5 job no matter how hard she tries, which isn’t that hard… To help her navigate post-college life, her doting Tío Jorge (Carlos Lacámara) gets her a seasonal membership at his swanky country club and challenges her to make some friends… complete with a hopelessly hot caddy (Griffin Johnson). But Ariana soon learns that life among the wealthy and golf-obsessed is a lot like being back in high school: cliques abound, mean girls everywhere, and only the richest kids get to call the shots. Will the country club change Ariana—or will it be the other way around? Diamond in the Rough is directed by the Mexican-American filmmaker Jeannette Godoy, making her feature directorial debut, after a few shorts and work on the "Disconnected" series previously. The screenplay is written by Grace Church, Crystal Ferreiro, James Sommers. Creator+ has debuted Diamond in the Rough for streaming on their platform - available to watch now. Who's down?