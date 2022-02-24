Iwan Rheon & Tom Cullen in Dinner Party Horror 'Barbarians' Trailer

"It's the only realistic form of self-defense!" IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Barbarians, a horror thriller from the UK opening in the US this April. This one played at both Fantastic Fest and at the Sitges Film Festival last fall to kick things off. Barbarians finds four friends' excursion to a remote country house taking a bizarre and violent turn when uninvited guests show up. This seems like a British dark comedy twist on Funny Games, with a dash of You're Next thrown in to spice it up. A dinner party in a country house brings four friends together for a birthday celebration. But as the night progresses secrets emerge and unsettling events begin to unfold around them. This stars Iwan Rheon, Tom Cullen, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Will Kemp. The masks are sort of creepy and the rest of it looks crazy.

Here's the first official trailer for Charles Dorfman's Barbarians, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Four friends come together for a celebratory dinner party at a country house. But as the night progresses dark secrets emerge and unsettling events begin to unfold around them. Barbarians is both written and directed by producer / financier / filmmaker Charles Dorfman, making his feature directorial debut after executive producing numerous indie films over the past few years (he also produced The Lost Daughter last year). It's produced by Laurie Cook, Jason Newmark, and Dorfman. This initially premiered at the Fantastic Fest last year, and it also played at the Sitges Film Festival. IFC Films will debut Dorfman's Barbarians in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. Anyone interested in watching this film?