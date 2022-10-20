Jake & Dustin Hoffman Star with Sissy Spacek in 'Sam & Kate' Trailer

"Been a long time since I've been out like this." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a family comedy titled Sam & Kate, opening in select theaters this November. Described as a "life-affirming family dramedy" starring Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek - truly a family affair, art imitates life with the father / son casting of Dustin & Jake Hoffman and the mother / daughter casting of Sissy & Schuyler Fisk. When Sam (the younger Hoffman) returns to his small town to care for his ailing father, he soon finds himself falling for a local woman, Kate. Simultaneously, his father begins finding love with Kate's mother. But both couples must confront their past in order to make their new love work for the future. The cast also includes Henry Thomas, Tyler Labine, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, Dylan McNamara, and Elizabeth Becka. This looks sweet and fun, but also a film you'll forget as soon as it's over. Still worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Darren Le Gallo's Sam & Kate, direct from YouTube:

Sam & Kate takes place in a small town in the heart of the country. Hoffman plays Bill, the larger-than-life father to Sam (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to take care of his ailing dad. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate (Schuyler Fisk). And at the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina (Sissy Spacek). But finding love is complicated and for these four, it is no different. They all must confront their past in order to make their new love work for the future. Sam & Kate is both written and directed by German actor / filmmaker Darren Le Gallo, making his feature directorial debut with this after numerous other industry jobs. Produced by Cindy Bru, Ben Shields Catlin, Ford Corbett, Darren Le Gallo, and Orian Williams. Vertical Ent will debut Sam & Kate in select US theaters starting November 11th, 2022 this fall.